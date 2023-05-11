Washington Mystics unveil new ‘Rebel Edition’ threads

Mystics unveil new ‘Rebel Edition’ threads originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

A new season calls for a fresh slate, a new journey, and even new uniforms. For the upcoming 2023 season, the Washington Mystics have unveiled a new alternate uniform, the black and gold 2023 Nike Rebel edition.

These new Rebel edition uniforms are not just cool new uniforms for the Mystics to wear but are also a symbol to basketball fans everywhere of the power and resilience women have in the WNBA.

Elena Delle Donne and the entire Mystics’ roster will wear these jerseys with pride and want fans to know, “We’re not taking space, we’re making space.”

The Mystics are commonly known for wearing their Red & Blue Explorer uniforms. The new Rebel Edition uniforms provide so much more meaning to them than just an alternative uniform.

The black and gold colors represent strength, sophistication, and a trailblazing path to change. The jerseys have a unique wave pattern, displaying the words “struggle, battle, overcome” within them. These words are inspired by civil rights activist, feminist, and educator Nannie Helen Burroughs and her commitment to women’s rights and equality in the 1800s.

These words act as a reminder to Mystics players of the battles they have and will continue to overcome both on and off the court.

“To struggle and battle and overcome and absolutely defeat every force designed against us is the only way to achieve,” can be found woven into the jersey.

At the forefront of the jersey is a heart, right next to the Nike logo. The heart symbol is to demonstrate the love and dedication strong women have in this world. Mystics players have shown us how their dreams became a reality, but it simply did not come without bravery and sacrifice. The new jerseys also have unique gold emblems displayed on the back shoulder blades. Through the seams of this jersey these strong Mystics’ women will constantly be reminded that they are the change they wish to see in this world.

The Mystics’ season begins on Fri, May 19 at home against the New York Liberty and newcomer Breanna Stewart. The Mystics will officially debut their new Rebel edition uniforms at home on Tue, May 23 against the defending Eastern Conference Champion Connecticut Suns.

Make sure to hit the team store now to get your new Rebel edition jersey. “Think Loudly, Think Boldly.”