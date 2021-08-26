Washington Mystics star Tina Charles to miss 3-5 games with gluteal strain

Mystics star Tina Charles to miss 3-5 games with gluteal strain originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Mystics just can't get all their superstar frontcourt players on the court at the same time.

WNBA's leading scorer and Mystics center Tina Charles was ruled out for the next three-to-five games, the team announced on Thursday. Charles suffered a strained left gluteal strain in Washington's 85-78 Sunday loss to the Storm, but the severity wasn't known until Charles visited her hip doctor in New York on Thursday, coach Mike Thibault said pregame.

The news comes just two games after superstar Elena Delle Donne made her return after a couple back surgeries and 23 months after last playing in the 2019 WNBA Finals. On Tuesday, 2019 WNBA Finals MVP Emma Meesseman opted out of the season after an extensive summer with the Belgian international team.

Charles leads the league in points per game with 25.4, almost five ppg higher than the league's second leading scorer in Brittany Griner (20.4). After sitting out the 2020 season, Charles has singlehandedly kept these Mystics afloat with a chance to make the playoffs. Washington remains in 10th place and only a game and a half out of the eighth and final spot with nine games to go.

Stay tuned to see if the Mystics can cope without Charles against the Dallas Wings on Thursday night at 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Washington.