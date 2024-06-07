Washington Mystics to take on Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever in DC at Capital One Arena

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — WNBA standout Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are in D.C. to take on the Washington Mystics in front of a crowd of thousands at Capital One Arena in Northwest.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday.

DC News Now’s Randi Bass caught up with Clark as she warmed up at the arena Friday morning.

She said she’s excited to be in D.C., playing in front of another big crowd that’s just as excited to see her in action.

“It’ll be something that I remember for my entire career. I try to look around before the tip and just take in the environment. I did the same thing in college because these environments are really special, and it’s cool to see how many people show up for women’s basketball and are so excited to be here,” She said. “Whether we’re playing out here on the East Coast or West Coast, it’s really the only time they can see me play or see our team play throughout the year.”

Clark also said it’s been a whirlwind few week. Both the Mystics and the Fever are off to rough starts this WNBA season. But the hype heading into Friday’s game marks the second night in a row the Mystics are playing in front of large crowds at the Capital One Arena.

The interest and ticket sales for these games were too high for their usual stomping grounds at Entertainment and Sports Arena in Southeast D.C., which holds just over 4,000 people. Capital One Arena is about five times the size, holding more than 20,000 people.

