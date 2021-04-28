Washington must reverse struggles in 2nd round of NFL draft

The Washington Football Team hasn’t had a second-round pick in either of the last two NFL drafts. Of course, those two picks were used to move up in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft to select Mississippi State defensive end Montez Sweat.

We’ll give Washington a pass on that one.

However, Washington’s last three selections in the second round are Derrius Guice, Ryan Anderson and Su’a Cravens. That’s not going to get it done.

Guice’s troubles are well-documented. Anderson spent four seasons with the team and recorded a total of six sacks. He signed with the New York Giants in March.

Finally, there is Cravens. He spent the 2016 season with the team before going on injured reserve with a concussion after 11 games. He would never play for Washington again.

Ouch.

Over the last 15 years, Washington has made some historically bad choices in the second round. The 2008 NFL draft stands out when the team had a chance to make some noise and instead came away with three pass-catchers in Devin Thomas, Malcolm Kelly and Fred Davis.

Washington bypassed players like DeSean Jackson and Calais Campbell to select the aforementioned trio.

David Amerson and Jarvis Jenkins were also second-round picks by Washington. So you get it; the history is bad.

That needs to change.

Washington doesn’t have a ton of holes in 2021, but it does have areas it must address, such as offensive tackle, linebacker and free safety. The team could also use depth at cornerback and tight end. And there is also the lack of a franchise quarterback.

There is real depth in the 2021 NFL draft. Much of that depth runs from the second round until the fourth round. Fortunately, Washington has four choices in those three rounds and has an opportunity to walk away with an immediate starter or key reserve.

This is why I wouldn’t go quarterback in the second round. If you take Davis Mills or Kyle Trask in the second round, what are you getting this year? And, history suggests, second-round picks on a quarterback is really no different than picking one in lower rounds. As with any pick on a signal-caller, there is some luck involved.

If Washington doesn’t land its franchise passer in round one, I would wait until the third round and see who is available. Then, use that second-round pick on someone who can help you immediately, whether it is an offensive tackle, linebacker, or defensive back.

One thing is certain, Washington can’t afford another second-round clunker.