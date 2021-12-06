Washington moves into wild-card conversation with four-game winning streak

After a four-game losing streak before their bye-week, the Washington Football Team turned it around to win their last four games post bye week. They are currently in sixth place after taking down the Raiders, 17-15.

Washington was leading by at least seven for the entire game until it got interesting the fourth quarter.

With 13-minutes left in the game, Derek Carr led a five-play drive converting six first downs, netting 75 yards and cutting the lead to two points.

During this drive, Carr threw a bullet right over the linebacker, Cole Holcomb, finding Hunter Renfrow putting the Raiders into Washington territory.

The Raiders were looking to make a move for the lead, so on the very next drive, defensive end Maxx Crosby got his hand on Taylor Heineke’s throwing arm, and Nate Hobbs got his first career interception.

This was a critical play for the Raiders as they converted a field goal from the interception to go up by one point.

It was Washington’s game to steal, Heinicke shakes off the interception to complete 4-for-5 passes on an eight-play drive, traveling 44 yards leaving only :7 seconds left in the game.

Newly signed kicker Brian Johnson gave Washington the lead with a 48-yard field goal.

BRIAN JOHNSON NAILS IT 📺 » FOX | #WASvsLV pic.twitter.com/rGcHvbLqLx — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 6, 2021

Heinicke finished the game with two touchdowns and 196 yards as he completed 23 for 30 on the day with a 101.5 QBR.

Washington has a rough schedule to close out the season. They have five divisional game matchups as they play the Philadelphia Eagles (6-7) and Dallas Cowboys (8-4) twice, then the New York Giants (4-8) to close out the season.