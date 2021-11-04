Washington DE Montez Sweat suffers jaw fracture, will miss at least four weeks

Bryan Manning
·1 min read
In this article:
The Washington Football Team lost their fourth consecutive game on Sunday to fall to 2-6 on the season. However, their most significant losses were on the injury list.

Center Chase Roullier injured his leg in the game and was carted off the field. On Tuesday, Washington placed Roullier on injured reserve, and he was lost for the season. Washington also lost left guard Ereck Flowers late in the game, but his injury appears less severe.

On Wednesday, Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan in Washington, D.C., reported starting defensive end Montez Sweat fractured his jaw in the loss to the Broncos and would be out around a month.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Sweat suffered a non-displaced jaw fracture, but it does not require surgery. In addition, Sweat would need to alter his diet and could have no physical contact for a month.

Sweat has started all eight games for Washington in 2021, is second on the team with four sacks, and has also forced two fumbles.

Second-year defensive end James Smith-Williams figures to be the biggest beneficiary in Sweat’s absence.

