Washington-Michigan is the last Pac-12 football game

The Pac-12 Conference is one step closer to ending. Or, on the other hand, the Pac-12 Conference got one more week to live in college football after the Washington Huskies defeated the Texas Longhorns in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

The Huskies remain undefeated and will now face Michigan on January 8 in the national title game. Both teams are undefeated. This will officially be the final Pac-12 football game in the conference as we have known it.

Oregon State and Washington State are still there, but they are the only two teams left, and their scheduling alliance with the Mountain West essentially pegs them as MWC teams (although not officially).

So, in a fascinating turn of events, Kalen DeBoer and Washington will play the last Pac-12 game against Michigan with a national championship on the line.

If only George Kliavkoff and the Pac-12 CEO Group could have predicted this a few months ago, maybe the Pac-12 would continue to exist in 2024 and beyond. Alas, it won’t.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire