Associated Press

Jordan Travis was unstoppable, and Florida State’s imposing defense stopped Syracuse in its tracks. Travis threw for three touchdowns, caught a scoring pass and ran for another score, and No. 25 Florida State beat reeling Syracuse 38-3 on Saturday night, the Orange’s fourth straight loss. It was the last conference game for Florida State (7-3, 5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), which has won three straight since a midseason skid and last week overwhelmed Miami 45-3.