Washington men's rowing cruises around Seattle on "Pac-12 Tailgate"
Washington men's rowing senior coxswain Adam Gold takes Pac-12 Networks' Danny J. Lee on a behind-the-scenes look at a day on the water in Seattle. “Pac-12 Tailgate,” presented by Buffalo Wild Wings, is a half-hour show celebrating the sights, sounds, traditions and fanfare that make Saturdays on Pac-12 campuses unlike any other. Throughout the week leading up to game day, Pac-12 Networks will take fans into the campus experience throughout the Conference, highlighting the people and traditions that give each Pac-12 university its unique personality and culture.