Washington may have given up the easiest Hail Mary ever to the Saints

Washington allows easy Hail Mary to Jameis Winston and Saints originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Just when you think it couldn't get worse, it gets worse. Way, way, WAY worse.

The Washington Football Team was eight seconds from entering halftime of their Week 5 matchup vs. the Saints tied at 13 apiece. All the Burgundy and Gold's defense had to do was line up on its own goal line, knock down a Hail Mary and head into the tunnel.

And then this happened:

What was particularly confusing about the sequence is that Jack Del Rio's players were chasing the New Orleans pass catchers as they sprinted to the end zone. That alone is troublesome.

Then, once Marquez Callaway settled underneath the ball, he was really the only guy who jumped for Jameis Winston's toss. Washington's defensive backs provided really no resistance — which, unfortunately, has been a theme for much of the 2021 campaign.

Hail Marys are supposed to be once-in-a-lifetime type completions. This one at FedEx Field, on the other hand, was fairly simple.