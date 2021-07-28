Washington makes several roster moves ahead of training camp

The Washington Football Team reported to Richmond, Virginia, on Tuesday for the opening of training camp. The players went through conditioning drills and meetings and will begin practice on Wednesday.

One of Washington’s top offseason additions will not be on the field when the team opens practice on Wednesday. Wide receiver Curtis Samuel will begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list. According to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, Samuel is dealing with a groin injury that shouldn’t keep him out too long.

As for Curtis Samuel, I'm told it's not a "major concern" as he's dealing with a groin issue. Keep in mind he missed all of June minicamp too — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 27, 2021

Samuel participated in OTAs but not minicamp due to the groin.

Joining Samuel on the PUP list is cornerback, Greg Stroman.

Defensive tackle Tim Settle and safety Deshazor Everett were placed on the non-football illness list. Another defensive tackle, Devaroe Lawrence, was placed on the non-football injury list.

Settle and Everett are two of Washington’s top reserves on defense. Everett is also a special-teams stalwart.

Last year’s starting left tackle and the presumed starter at right tackle this summer, Cornelius Lucas, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Football Team waived defensive end Jalen Jelks with an injury designation and signed defensive end Bunmi Rotimi. Rotimi played his college football at Old Dominion. The 6-foot-4, 275-pound Rotimi had a stint with the Chicago Bears and played in the XFL.

The Washington Football Team is signing DE Bunmi Rotimi, per source. He previously played for the Bears and had a stint in the XFL. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 27, 2021

Tight end Tyrone Swoopes and guard Najee Toran did not report to camp on Tuesday.