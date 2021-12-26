Washington makes multiple roster moves ahead of Week 16 game vs. Cowboys

The Washington Football Team will be shorthanded again for Sunday night’s game at Dallas. In preparation for the rematch against the Cowboys, the WFT made a flurry of moves ahead of Sunday’s game.

Washington currently has six players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including two extremely important starts in Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff and top linebacker Cole Holcomb. While Scherff and Holcomb could be activated ahead of Sunday night’s game, Washington is preparing for life without the two starters.

On Saturday, Washington activated running back Wendell Smallwood from the reserve/COVID-19 list, giving Washington four running backs for Sunday’s game. According to Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post, starter Antonio Gibson traveled with the team. Gibson is listed as questionable for the game.

The WFT activated kicker Joey Slye from injured reserve. That leaves Washington with two kickers on the 53-man roster. Washington likes both Slye and Brian Johnson.

Washington elevated Smallwood and veteran cornerback D.J. Hayden from the practice squad. In addition, Washington promoted safety Jeremy Reaves and linebacker De’Jon Harris as COVID-19 replacements. Reaves was active and played almost the entire game last week.