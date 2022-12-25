Washington loses no ground in playoff chase as Heinicke sits, Wentz soars originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

SANTA CLARA, Ca. -- The Commanders came to California with a tall task to beat the 49ers, and eventually, that task became too tall.

The headline from this game comes not from the result, a 37-20 loss that was widely expected, but from the quarterback change.

After consecutive Washington possessions ended with Taylor Heinicke turnovers, Ron Rivera made his move, benching Heinicke for Carson Wentz.

While the move might sound surprising it shouldn't be. Rivera explained he thought of going to Wentz in last week's loss to the Giants and that he wouldn't be scared to make the move.

Heinicke played quite well in the first half against the Niners, throwing for 89 yards and a touchdown. He made impressive throws on a series of third downs to keep drives alive. The struggles came in the second half as a porous offensive line allowed a lot of pressure, and that pressure forced Heinicke to cough up the ball.

The NFL - like most things - often comes down to money. The Commanders are paying Wentz nearly $30 million this season. Heinicke makes about 10 percent of that. Eventually, the team needs to see what the guy with the big salary can do on the field.

Wentz has the bigger arm and will presumably start the remainder of the season. What that will do as the Commanders cling to playoff positioning will remain to be seen.

Stock Up

Heating up - Jahan Dotson started his rookie season on fire, he caught two touchdown passes in the season opener and had four total TDs in his first four games. Then he injured his hamstring and went to the bench for more than a month. When he returned, Carson Wentz was an afterthought and Taylor Heinicke was the QB. It took a little bit of time for Heinicke and Dotson to develop their chemistry, but now, things are clicking. Dotson flourished against San Francisco, going for six catches and 76 yards with one TD.

Still the dude - Terry McLaurin reminded the world why he's now a Pro Bowler with a pair of third-quarter catches that dropped jaws. First came from a well thrown 51-yarder deep shot from Heinicke where McLaurin made an incredible one-handed catch as he was falling down. A few plays later McLaurin streaked towards Heinicke after the play was falling apart, the QB gave his stud WR a chance, and there was a score. McLaurin finished with four catches for 77 yards and one TD.

Big step - There were a bunch of crazy people saying the Commanders should rest Chase Young for the whole season, despite being fully healthy. Those people were wrong. Young played and played well against the 49ers. He showed his speed and athleticism on a first half tackle where Christian McCaffrey ran away from Young only to be brought down by backside pursuit. In the third quarter, Young showed his smarts on a screen play. San Francisco tackle Trent Williams gave Young a free rush to the QB, but Young realized what was happening, stayed home and stopped a 49ers screen pass. Young is Washington's most gifted athlete and getting back on the field after a major knee injury is great news.

Playing the numbers game - As much as Washington's loss hurts, it really doesn't. The Giants, Lions and Seahawks all lost, which keeps Washington in the 7 spot in the NFC playoff race. If the season ended today, and it doesn't, Washington would be in the playoffs, even after the loss.

Stock Down