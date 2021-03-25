Washington looking at Adam Humphries for help at slot wide receiver, per report

Washington looking at Humphries for help at slot WR, per report originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team will host free agent wide receiver Adam Humphries for a visit on Thursday, according to multiple reports.

Former #Titans WR Adam Humphries is visiting the Washington Football Team, which is hoping to strike a deal, per source. One of the NFL’s better slot guys, Humphries is looking for the right opportunity and Washington is making a push. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 25, 2021

Humphries made the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent in 2015 after playing his college football at Clemson. In four years with the Bucs, Humphries caught 219 passes for more than 2,300 yards with nine touchdowns. His best season came in 2018 when he caught 76 passes for more than 800 yards with five touchdowns.

In 2019, Humphries signed with the Titans though his production slipped as a result of injuries. He missed 13 games in two years and averaged about 30 catches-per-season. Tennessee released Humphries in February to clear cash against the salary cap.

Whether or not Humphries signs with Washington it's clear that the organization wants better play from its wide receivers and its passing game in general.

Download and subscribe to the Washington Football Talk podcast

Ron Rivera's team has already added free agents WR Curtis Samuel and QB Ryan Fitzpatrick in an attempt to improve a passing offense that ranked 25th in the NFL last season. Coincidence or not, it should also be noted Humphries played two seasons in Tampa with Fitzpatrick.

Listed at 5-foot-11 and 195 lbs., Humphries has the right size and shiftiness to play the slot receiver in Scott Turner's offense.

Story continues

While the Washington system likes players with versatility, and Turner expects his best wideouts in Terry McLaurin and now Samuel to be able to line up in multiple positions, the organization was clearly unhappy with the level of play from last year's primary slot WR Steven Sims Jr.

Signing Humphries could spell the end for Sims Jr., an undrafted free agent that signed in Washington in 2019 and flashed during his rookie season. Unfortunately, his level of play seemed to regress in 2020.

Whether or not Humphries signs, Washington wants a beefed-up WR group.

The decreased salary cap for this season will leave plenty of veteran receivers squeezed, likely looking for below-market, one-year deals before a new and highly regarded crop of wideouts become available in April's draft.

For Washington, that creates opportunity, and it looks like the Burgundy and Gold could be taking advantage.