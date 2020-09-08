At this time last week, most people would have predicted that the Washington Football Team’s first depth chart would feature Adrian Peterson as the team’s top running back.

That made it quite a surprise to learn that Peterson was released by Washington last Friday. Head coach Ron Rivera said that the move was made because of what they saw from the team’s other backs and they’ve now released a depth chart showing how those players stack up in the backfield.

J.D. McKissic is listed as the No. 1 back with Antonio Gibson, Peyton Barber and Bryce Love lining up behind him.

McKissic saw most of his playing time in passing situations while with the Seahawks and Lions, so there figures to be room for several backs to see playing time. Gibson may also prove to be the player to watch over the long term. The third-round pick was mostly used as a wideout in college, but drew strong reviews throughout camp and wound up getting more work than he expected over the course of the summer.

Washington lists J.D. McKissic as No. 1 running back originally appeared on Pro Football Talk