Washington lists four inactives for Thursday night battle vs. Giants
The Washington Football Team will face the New York Giants at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday in a good, old-fashioned NFC East battle.
Ahead of Thursday Night Football, the Football Team listed the following four players as inactive:
Tight end Sammis Reyes, offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles, defensive end Shaka Toney and defensive back Darryl Roberts. All four players were inactive in Week 1. Kyle Allen is Washington’s backup quarterback this week after Ryan Fitzpatrick’s hip injury on Sunday.
Washington only has four inactive players because the team currently has an open roster spot.
The New York Giants listed the following players as inactive for Thursday:
Tight end Evan Engram, wide receiver Collin Johnson, cornerback Josh Jackson, cornerback Sam Beal, linebacker Justin Hilliard, linebacker Cam Brown and linebacker Quincy Roche.
Engram is the most significant of New York’s inactives.
