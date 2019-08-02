Washington lineman Trent Williams' holdout is getting ugly

Things have gotten ugly between Trent Williams and the Washington Redskins. Williams, who has been holding out during camp, reportedly doesn’t care that the team is going to fine him if he continues to miss practices, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

For the 31-year-old Williams, it’s not about the money. Washington was reportedly hoping Williams would report to the team once his fines added up. Players can be fined up to $40,000 every day they aren’t in training camp, according to Les Carpenter of the Washington Post.

That doesn’t matter, according to Florio. A source told him Williams “doesn’t care” about the fines. He does, however, care that the team’s training staff is still there.

Whoa. DeAngelo Hall said he's talked to #Redskins LT Trent Williams.



Hall said, "It's not about money. That's what makes this so unorthodox and something we've never seen. We've never had a player say, 'Hey, get that training staff out of here or I'm not coming back.'"

Williams’ frustration with the team stems from his belief that the team misdiagnosed a growth on his head, according to Jerry Brewer of the Washington Post. Williams had a benign growth removed from his head during the offseason.

There are other issues too. Williams played through injury for the team in 2017. While he still has two years left on his five-year, $66 million deal, none of that money is guaranteed.

During Williams’ holdout, there have been conflicting reports on whether Washington is dangling Williams on the trade market.

Williams’ ability is not an issue. Despite missing three games last season, Williams was named to the Pro Bowl for the seventh straight year.

