Washington linebacker Jon Bostic reportedly suffers ‘serious’ pec injury

The Washington Football Team could be without one of its starting linebackers for a considerable amount of time as Jon Bostic injured his pec in the win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported there’s a fear that Bostic’s injury is serious.

Washington Football Team LB Jon Bostic suffered a pec injury yesterday, source said, and he’ll have an MRI today. There is a fear it’s a serious one, but the tests will tell the full story. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2021

Head coach Ron Rivera didn’t have updates on any of Washington’s injured players from Sunday but should during his Monday press conference.

Bostic signed with Washington in 2019 and has played in all 37 games since he signed, making 36 starts. Bostic is one of Washington’s team captains for 2021 and is a respected leader among his teammates and coaches.

Bostic is believed to have suffered the injury while attempting to tackle Atlanta running back Mike Davis early in the fourth quarter. Davis broke four tackles and scored, giving the Falcons a 30-22 lead.

If Bostic’s injury is season-ending, that would mean more snaps for first-round pick Jamin Davis. Other players such as Khaleke Hudson could also see an increase in snaps.

We’ll have more on Bostic’s status, and the rest of Washington’s injuries after Rivera speaks to the media on Monday.