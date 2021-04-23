Washington legend to announce Day 2 picks for the 2021 NFL draft

It has become a tradition of the NFL for team legends to announce day two picks for the NFL draft. After missing out on that tradition in 2020, it’s back for the 2021 NFL draft.

The Washington Football Team has three picks on day two, including one in the second round and two in the third round. According to the team, former Washington linebacker Monte Coleman will announce at least one of WFT’s day two picks.

The 63-year-old Coleman is one of the greatest linebackers in franchise history. He was a part of all three Washington teams that won the Super Bowl and is second in franchise history in games played for the franchise. Only Hall-of-Famer Darrell Green has appeared in more games for the Burgundy & Gold.

The great Monte Coleman will announce our picks on night 2⃣ of the draft! — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) April 23, 2021

Coleman, an 11th-round pick in the 1979 NFL draft out of Central Arkansas, played all 16 years of his NFL career in Washington. He finished with 1,002 tackles, 43.5 sacks, 17 interceptions and scored four touchdowns.

He was named as one of the 70 greatest players in franchise history and is also a part of the team’s Ring of Fame.

After his retirement, Coleman went into coaching and served as head coach of the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff from 2008-17.