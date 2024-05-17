Washington and Lee Women’s Lacrosse NCAA Sweet 16 Preview

LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — The Washington and Lee women’s lacrosse team is in a familiar position as they are back in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division III tournament. The Generals are taking on Christopher Newport Saturday at 1:30pm in Salisbury, Maryland. W & L lost to Christopher Newport back on February 21st in Lexington. Overall, the Generals are playing their best lacrosse as they are on a 16 game winning streak.

