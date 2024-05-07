Washington and Lee and Roanoke earn a bid in the NCAA Division III Women’s Lacrosse tournament

LEXINGTON/SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — The 46-team NCAA Division III women’s lacrosse tournament field was released Monday morning and good news for a pair of our local teams.

With an exciting 11-10 championships win over No. 13 Roanoke, the eighth-ranked Generals of Washington and Lee earned the ODAC’s automatic entry to the NCAA Division III Women’s Lacrosse Championship. The Blue and White will take on the winner of Rhodes College versus Transylvania University in Lexington coming up Sunday at 1pm as the Generals were awarded a host site for the tournament.

Roanoke has earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Division III Women’s Lacrosse Championship.

The No. 13 Maroons will travel to Columbus, Ohio for a first-round contest against Hope College of Michigan at 4 p.m. Friday. Host Capital University will face Friday’s winner in the second round on Saturday, with game time also slated for 4 p.m. Roanoke College’s Kerr Stadium will again serve as the host site for the Division III semifinals and national championship on May 24 and 26.

