Washington & Lee holds on to ODAC Championship in 11-10 win over Roanoke College

LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR)—Washington & Lee University claimed the ODAC Championship after defeating Roanoke College 11-10 on Sunday, May 5.

The Maroons struck first, with the game opening up with a goal by Tiernan Connor. However, Washington & Lee responded with five straight goals, getting two goals from Hanna Bishop and Alex Petras to put the Generals up 5-1 with four minutes left in the first quarter.

Roanoke College climbed back into the game with three straight goals, by Tracy Benzing, Grace Koutouzis, and Libby Bowman. In this tight battle, the score was knotted up 6-6 with limited time remaining in the second half.

Before the half, the Generals took an 8-6 lead going into the second half, scoring on two-player advantages by Sophie Edwards and Petras after Roanoke received a pair of yellow cards.

Coming out of the half, the Maroons once again fought back to tie the score. They outscored Washington & Lee 3-1 in the third quarter with goals two goals from Maddie McDonald and a score from Kate Loughran.

With three seconds left, Bishop once again put the ball in the back of the net on a big shot for her fourth goal of the game and gave the Generals a 10-9 lead going into the fourth.

Washington & Lee would extend their lead in the fourth with a goal from Betty Boatwright, giving the Generals an 11-9.

Although a goal from Nicole Harrison would bring life back to the Maroons with over three minutes left, goalie Caroline Kranich came up with big stops and allowed the Generals to kill the clock and secure the win.

With this win, not only did Washing & Lee hoist the ODAC Championship, but completed an impressive 15-game win streak to finish the season.

