Washington leaps into playoff position ahead of Apple Cup

Nov. 22—This year's Apple Cup could feature a team that will be vying for a national championship in January.

Washington (11-0, 8-0 Pac-12) leapfrogged Florida State for the No. 4 spot in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday. That means the Huskies would be in the four-team national playoffs if the season ended today.

Those are the same Huskies that Washington State (5-6, 2-6) will try to upset in Saturday's rivalry game (1 p.m., FOX) in Seattle. The Cougars enter as 16.5-point underdogs.

WSU was finally able to shake its six-game losing streak in a 56-14 beatdown of banged-up Colorado on Friday.

It'll face an undefeated Huskies team that is coming off a 22-20 thriller against then-No. 12 Oregon State — a team WSU beat 38-35 earlier in the season.

The Huskies are led by the Pac-12's leading passer, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at 335.9 yards per game. He has 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions on the season. We'll dive deeper into the Huskies as we get closer to kickoff.

"You see the rivalry aspect, you see the history aspect of the game," WSU quarterback Cam Ward said, "but at the end of the day the 56-60 players that are traveling this week, we gotta find a way to go win that football game."

Bounce-back game for Watson

While 70 total yards and one touchdown might not seem like much, it was more about how those yards looked that could signal senior running back Nakia Watson is back in top form.

After rushing for 769 yards and nine scores as an All-Pac-12 honorable mention a year ago, Watson and the WSU running game have struggled mightily this season.

WSU averages a league-worst 87.2 rushing yards per game and Watson has just 257 yards at a 3.3 average.

The senior has battled various injuries this season and he finally looked like his old self on senior day against Colorado. He had a bit of a burst to his step that had been missing.

Watson's 23-yard touchdown catch out of the flat early in the second quarter put WSU up by three scores in the eventual rout.

"To see him go out on senior night and perform the way we've always felt he's capable of playing is important," WSU coach Jake Dickert said. "You would love to see that more and we would love to see that this week because we're going to need it."

Snubbed?

When the Pac-12 weekly honorees were released this week, one Cougar was noticeably absent.

WSU edge Brennan Jackson returned two fumbles for touchdowns in the team's Friday victory, matching the Buffalo offense's scoring on his own.

He rumbled for defensive touchdowns of 40 and 74 yards and those 114 total yards outpaced every skill player on the Colorado and WSU offenses aside from Cougar wideout Josh Kelly's 130. He added 1.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks to boot.

But Jackson was nowhere to be found on the Pac-12's defensive player and defensive linemen of the week awards, which went to Washington's Jabbar Muhammad and UCLA's Laiatu Latu, respectively.

Latu had two sacks against USC and Muhammad had two interceptions against Oregon State, but neither had a defensive touchdown, let alone two.

Trainer's room

Three key Cougars are questionable for the Apple Cup — cornerback Chau Smith-Wade, offensive tackle Esa Pole and running back Leo Pulalasi.

Smith-Wade, a team captain and the team's top cover man, has missed four games this season with various soft-tissue injuries.

He is day-to-day, according to Dickert.

Pole was carted off the sideline Nov. 11 against Cal with a lower-body injury, but started taking scout team reps this week.

Pulalasi, a true freshman, was a breakout player for WSU against the Golden Bears before suffering a hamstring game late in the contest and missing the Colorado game.

In the absence of these three, the starters will likely be sophomore Stephen Hall at cornerback, sophomore Rodrick Tialavea at offensive tackle and regular starting running back Watson.

Watson is as experienced as it gets and Hall and Tialavea have logged valuable minutes this season.

Quote of note

"They just like to take shots. They have guys to win the one-on-one matchups, but I think we have the guys to defend the one-on-one matchup to win as well. So that's going to be a big thing for us this week." — WSU safety Jaden Hicks on UW's prolific passing attack.

