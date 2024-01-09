Washington’s leaky run defense has no clue against Michigan’s dominant ground game

Well, the Washington Huskies had to know this would be a problem. Coming into the CFP National Championship game against the Michigan Wolverines, the Huskies had allowed 2,048 rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns on 414 opponent carries, and that nightmare is reliving itself against the Wolverines and their amazing run game.

In the first quarter alone, Michigan ran nine times for 174 yards and two touchdowns — both by Donovan Edwards. Michigan’s runs of 46 and 59 yards were the two longest runs Washington had allowed all season long, and when you see the absent gap responsibilities and communication issues that are readily apparent, it’s clear that if the Huskies want to win this game, they’ll simply have to outscore their opponent. It was already 14-3 in Michigan’s favor at the end of the first quarter.

SO NICE HE HAD TO DO IT TWICE 🔥 Donovan Edwards with his SECOND TD of the night 😱 #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/HiaSyzfTLb — ESPN (@espn) January 9, 2024

Washington had no answer for Blake Corum, either.

#GoBlue 59 YARD RUN! BLAKE CORUM! 174 rushing in 1st Quarter for Mich.pic.twitter.com/ZKQxkplNTZ https://t.co/jBCBWXfwtc — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 9, 2024

