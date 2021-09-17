Washington leads Giants, 14-10, at halftime of Thursday Night Football

The Washington Football Team leads the New York Giants, 14-10, at halftime on Thursday Night Football.

It was another ugly start for Washington as the offense went three-and-out, and the defense allowed Daniel Jones and the Giants to march down the field with ease to go up 7-0.

After another three-and-out, the Giants were driving into Washington territory when the WFT defense finally came alive. Washington sacked Jones to push New York out of field-goal range.

The Football Team would get the ball at its own 10-yard line and drive 90 yards to tie it at seven. Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke found wide receiver Terry McLaurin for an 11-yard score. Heinicke and McLaurin connected on four receptions during Washington’s first scoring drive.

Washington’s defense played well after the first drive but did allow a huge Daniel Jones run that was initially called a touchdown. The Giants were called for holding, and the play came back.

New York was still in field-goal range when Jones found Sterling Shepard across the middle on a third down. Fortunately, Washington rookie linebacker Jamin Davis was running with Shepard and brought him down, forcing New York to kick a field goal.

Heinicke got the ball back late in the first half and led the Football Team on a 12-play, 84-yard drive capped off by a J.D. McKissic touchdown run to give Washington the lead.

Heinicke completed 17 of 21 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown during the first half. McLaurin had six receptions for 60 yards and a score. Washington’s defense brought down Jones three times.

New York will receive the ball to begin the second half.