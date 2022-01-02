Washington needs a win to keep its slim playoff hopes alive. So far, the Football Team looks like it might make that happen.

After the clunker against Dallas last week, Washington leads Philadelphia 16-7 at halftime.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke has started the game 14-of-17 for 169 yards. Jaret Patterson opened the scoring in the first quarter with an 11-yard touchdown run. And kicker Joey Slye has hit three field goals, including a 55-yarder to close the first half.

Washington’s offense has controlled the game, averaging 6.8 yards per play and going 5-of-8 on third down.

But the Football Team has an injury concern, as left guard Saahdiq Charles is questionable to return with a knee injury.

On the other side, quarterback Jalen Hurts is 9-of-11 passing for 116 yards and has three carries for 35 yards. Running back Boston Scott took in a 2-yard touchdown early in the second quarter. That made the score 10-7 at that time.

DeVonta Smith has a pair of catches for 42 yards.

The Eagles have a shot at clinching a playoff spot on Sunday with some help, but they’ll have to come back and win first.

Philadelphia will have the ball first to start the second half.

Washington leads Eagles 13-7 at halftime originally appeared on Pro Football Talk