Washington leads Coyotes past Temple

Feb. 9—Jared Washington's 31 points led the Weatherford College men's basketball team to an 86-76 win at Temple College on Wednesday night. Washington was 11-of-19 from the field and 6-of-9 from three-point range.

Wayne Wiggins had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Coyotes. Handy Toussaint added 13 points and eight rebounds.

The Coyotes shot 50.8 percent as a team.

Weatherford improved to 16-7 overall and 4-3 in conference play.

The Lady Coyotes lost to Temple, 90-73. Wilashia Burleson led Temple with 26 points and 19 rebounds.

Janavia Gage turned in 24 points and 13 rebounds for WC. Jacque Giron and Trinitee Johnson had 15 points each.

The Temple games finished the first half of conference play for WC. Both Weatherford teams have a bye on Saturday and return to action at McLennan Community College in Waco on Wednesday, Feb. 14.