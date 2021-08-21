Washington leads Cincinnati 6-3 at halftime in preseason action

The Washington Football Team leads the Cincinnati Bengals, 6-3, at halftime in Week 2 of preseason action.

Washington took the ball first and started fast, as quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick found tight end Logan Thomas for a big play. Unfortunately for the Football Team, the drive stalled and Washington was forced to punt.

Cincinnati jumped on the scoreboard first when kicker Evan McPherson connected from 37 yards out to give the Bengals a 3-0 lead. Cincinnati started the drive in good field position due to a Washington turnover.

Washington began to move the ball more consistently in the second quarter when quarterback Taylor Heinicke took over under center. Heinicke completed nine of 11 passes for 62 yards.

Fitzpatrick completed seven of 13 passes for 96 yards.

Running back Antonio Gibson rushed for 28 yards in the first half, while rookie Jaret Patterson ran for 24 yards.

All six of Washington’s points came on two Dustin Hopkins’ field goals. So, that was a bit of good news for head coach Ron Rivera after Hopkins struggled last week.

Cincinnati will receive the ball to open the second half.