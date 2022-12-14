What Washington’s latest QB loss means for 5-star Dante Moore and the Ducks

As the day was winding down on Tuesday, it started to become clear that the Washington Huskies were in trouble.

Predictions started flooding in for 2023 4-star QB commit Lincoln Keinholz to flip from the Huskies to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Keinholz is rated by 247Sports as the No. 13 QB in the class and No. 172 overall player in the nation.

While this is a big loss for the Huskies, who no longer have a QB commit that is in line to take over for Michael Penix Jr. after the 2023 season, it also has some ramifications across the Pac-12 and national recruiting world. In particular, it might tell us a lot about Oregon Ducks’ 5-star QB commit Dante Moore.

Let’s get into some of the ripple effects of the Ohio State QB flip and see what we can learn from it.

Ohio State no longer after Moore

Over the last couple of weeks, it’s appeared that the competition to ultimately land Dante Moore and get him to sign was heating up. While the Ducks hold his commitment, that means little until pen gets to paper, and other schools — notably the UCLA Bruins — were dialing up the efforts.

The Ohio State Buckeyes were also said to be on that list of potential suitors. While Duck fans were able to brush off a visit to UCLA for Moore as a potential chance to get out of Detroit in the dead of winter and spend a weekend in Los Angeles, it would have been a different story if Oregon’s QB commit went on a visit to Ohio State.

That’s not something that appears to be happening now, with the Buckeyes set with a QB in the 2023 class.

Was NIL a factor?

It’s been thought by many non-Oregon fans that the Ducks are simply buying Moore’s commitment with NIL money. While that’s not the case, NIL is certainly a factor in all of this, and it could be that Ohio State was not able to make a late run at Moore because of it.

Here is a note from 247Sports reporter Dave Biddle earlier this week regarding Ohio State and an unnamed 5-star recruit that they were unable to land.

On NIL: “Ohio State missed out on a 5 star recruit because they could not pay him even half of what he was looking for. They didn’t get him over $750k.” –@davebiddle on 97.1 — McNeil (@Reflog_18) December 13, 2022

Is Moore the 5-star recruit that passed on tOSU because of a low NIL bid? We can’t say for sure, but the dots certainly connect with the latest movement in QB recruiting.

Story continues

Where does Washington go?

The Huskies are currently set at the QB position for the 2023 season with Michael Penix Jr. announcing his return to Washington where he figures to be a Heisman Trophy candidate. However, after that, there are some question marks for the Huskies.

They didn’t bring a QB in with the 2022 recruiting class, and while they have a 2024 3-star QB commit with E.J. Caminong, it may not be their plan to put all of the chips on him going forward. Over the next couple of months, we may see Washington work hard to recruit another QB in the 2023 class in order to have a succession plan for Penix once he leaves Seattle.

What's the plan for Keinholz?

This is an interesting question for me. What is the ultimate plan for Keinholz in going to Ohio State over Washington? In Seattle, he had a relatively solid outlook going forward, waiting for a season behind Penix and then potentially taking over as the starter in 2024. Now, with the Buckeyes, Keinholz will be in a QB competition with 5-star Kyle McCord, the No. 6 QB in the 2021 class, and 4-star Devin Brown, the No. 6 QB in the 2022 class.

On top of that, Ohio State already has a commitment from 5-star QB Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 ranked overall player in the 2024 recruiting class. It’s a crowded QB room in Columbus, but Keinholz picked that path over the one in Washington.

Does this lock Moore into Oregon?

So with Ohio State out of the Dante Moore market, does that mean that the 5-star QB is a lock for the Ducks?

While it certainly clears things up, the answer still isn’t a certain yes.

Oregon still has UCLA to worry about down the stretch run of the early recruiting cycle, and while Chip Kelly and the Bruins may not pose a huge threat, I don’t think that Duck fans should go through the next 8 days with complete comfortability when it comes to Moore.

What is the future at QB for the Ducks?

This is a question that is still very much up in the air. A lot of signs point towards QB Bo Nix returning to Eugene for another season, but until it is officially announced, the future is still unclear for the Ducks.

A lot potentially rides on Nix’s decision. If he returns, does it turn Moore away from the Ducks with a path to being the starter in 2023 no longer open? What does it mean for Ty Thompson, who is still yet to enter the transfer portal as many expected he would during the season?

All of that is still unknown, and until Nix announces his final decision, we won’t see how the dominos fall.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire