Washington’s Kiefer Lord joins Pac-12 Networks after win vs. Utah
Washington baseball starting pitcher Kiefer Lord joined Pac-12 Networks after earning the win against Utah in Seattle on March 10, 2023.
Trevor Hansen strikes out 14 in Royal's 11-0 win over Oak Park. Two pitchers lead Harvard-Westlake to victory over Loyola.
Rui Hachimura (Los Angeles Lakers) with a dunk vs the Toronto Raptors, 03/10/2023
The first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft has been traded. In a blockbuster trade that came down Friday afternoon, the Panthers moved up with the Bears and acquired the first overall pick in the draft. The Bears are getting the No. 9 overall pick and No. 61 overall pick in this year’s draft [more]
As Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson prepares for a limited crack at free agency, he has had two potential suitors take moves that most definitely take them out of the running for his services. With the Panthers trading up to No. 1 with an obvious plan to draft a quarterback, they won’t be pursuing Jackson. And [more]
Purdue is the No. 1 seed, having won the league by three games, while Indiana is the No. 3 seed, securing the double bye with a win over Michigan.
NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo only received one scholarship offer, and it wasn't where he wishes he could've played college basketball.
The Dallas Mavs star went live on twitch to air his grievances
The NFL announced on Thursday that 37 compensatory draft picks have been doled out for this year’s draft and the 49ers picked up seven selections in the process. Four of the 49ers’ new picks come as a result of the NFL’s formula awarding picks to teams that have a net loss in free agents. The [more]
South Africa's Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Canadian Adam Svensson shared the lead at the Players Championship on Friday before the second round was suspended due to an incoming storm.Bezuidenhout was four-under-par for his round, through 14 holes leaving him on eight-under for the tournament while Svensson was on the same score but had only completed 11 holes.
The Rams made outside linebacker Leonard Floyd‘s release official. They announced they released Floyd on Friday along with seven others. The team also waived tight end Roger Carter, defensive back T.J. Carter, receiver J.J. Koski, tight end Jared Pinkney, receiver Jaquarii Roberson, receiver Jerreth Sterns and defensive end Brayden Thomas. Floyd, 30, spent three seasons [more]
Jordan Spieth made the cut at the Players Championship after his drive that was headed for the water struck a fan and deflected onto the fairway.
Former UFC and WEC champion Benson Henderson called it a career after he lost quickly to Usman Nurmagomedov at Bellator 292.
Reminders of where this North Carolina team came from, and the expectations both placed upon it and brought upon itself were never all that far away, right to the extremely bitter end.
It appears that in addressing the team's QB question, general manager Scott Fitterer gave up a lot, but at least a solution is in sight after four years of ambiguity and stop-gap choices.
The Carolina Panthers are going to have the No. 1 overall pick, almost certain to be a quarterback. The Indianapolis Colts' options have shrunk.
No one expected Michigan State basketball’s hot-shooting, high-scoring finish to the regular season to carry over. And it didn't vs. Ohio State.
The Chiefs are attempting to keep talented restricted free-agent punter Tommy Townsend in the fold ... but there’s a catch.
Playing without Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State knocked off Michigan State to reach the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.
Brock Purdy underwent successful elbow surgery Friday, putting the 49ers quarterback on track to be ready to play in six months' time.
As free agency approaches, teams are beginning to release expensive or underperforming players to open salary cap space. See who's looking for a new team here.