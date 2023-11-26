Washington kicks field goal as time expires to win Apple Cup over Washington State

Washington finished its regular season 12-0 after winning a thrilling Apple Cup on Saturday over Washington State, 24-21.

The winning points came on a 42-yard field goal by Grady Gross.

THE HUSKIES HANG ON@UW_Football hits the 42-yard field goal to win it in the final seconds 🙌 pic.twitter.com/0OE6bPiqdn — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 26, 2023

The key play on the game-winning drive — as in gutsiest — happened when Washington faced a fourth-and-1 from its 29 with 1:07 left.

The Huskies went into trickeration mode and Romeo Odunze ran for 23 yards and a first down.

WHAT A CALL ON 4TH & 1 pic.twitter.com/6jPTLEtCc0 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 26, 2023

Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. didn’t look in great shape despite the victory. He was helped off the field.

The quarterback had taken a late hit on the game-winning drive that was flagged for roughing the passer.

Michael Penix Jr. after the game pic.twitter.com/vBjDQMYKRX — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 26, 2023

Next up for the Huskies? A rematch with Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire