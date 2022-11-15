Washington’s Keyon Menifield reflects on career night vs. Utah Tech
Pac-12 Networks' A.J. Kanell and Eldridge Recasner speak with Washington student-athlete Keyon Menifield after the Huskies defeat Utah Tech by a final score of 78-67 on Monday, Nov. 14 in Seattle.