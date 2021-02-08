Washington just misses out on top-10 in USA Today ‘Way too early’ 2021 Power Rankings

Now that Super Bowl LV is behind us, the 2020 season is officially in the rearview mirror, and we can all collectively set our sights on the offseason, the coming draft, and the 2021 league year.

For the Washington Football Team, this is remarkably exciting, as they will hopefully be more competitive than they have been in years in 2021, assuming that they can get their quarterback position figured out. That’s not just the view from Washington fans, either. According to the ‘Way Too Early’ Power Rankings from USA Today’s Touchdown Wire, Washington just missed out on cracking the top 10 simply because of the questions at the QB position. They were grouped in a tier of ‘honorable mentions,’ all who could make a run at things if they figure out who their passer is going to be this offseason.

Four different franchises just missed out on the top ten, all for the same reason: They have a huge question to address at the quarterback position. The Bears, Saints, Football Team and Colts all made the playoffs this past season, and have the pieces in place to make another run. But they have some questions to answer this offseason, starting with the quarterback position. The Bears might trade for Carson Wentz, or the Colts might. The Football Team could make a move in the draft, or try and run it back with the combination of Alex Smith/Taylor Heinicke/Kyle Allen. The Saints have a nightmarish salary cap situation to address, and who knows if Drew Brees is going to retire or not. If any – or all – of these teams figure out the quarterback situation, they’ll be moving up Power Rankings once the season kicks off.

Washington has been mentioned as a team that will be looking at guys like Deshaun Watson, and Sam Darnold, assuming they are made available for trade. They also could be active in the NFL draft looking for a new guy in the first round, or potentially in free agency as well.

Regardless of who they choose, we saw last season that this roster is on the brink of being really good, led by a dominant defense. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers proved on Sunday night in the Super Bowl that defenses can win championships, so confidence should be high in Washington.

