Washington jumps to huge lead, rolls past Arizona 44-27

  • Washington players run from a purple cloud onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Arizona, in a stadium empty of spectators Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
    1/8

    Washington jumps to huge lead, rolls past Arizona 44-27

    Washington players run from a purple cloud onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Arizona, in a stadium empty of spectators Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
  • Arizona's Stanley Berryhill III (86) catches a 30-yard pass in the end zone for a touchdown as Washington's Julius Irvin defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
    2/8

    Washington jumps to huge lead, rolls past Arizona 44-27

    Arizona's Stanley Berryhill III (86) catches a 30-yard pass in the end zone for a touchdown as Washington's Julius Irvin defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
  • Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin looks up at the scoreboard during a timeout in the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Washington on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
    3/8

    Washington jumps to huge lead, rolls past Arizona 44-27

    Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin looks up at the scoreboard during a timeout in the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Washington on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Arizona quarterback Grant Gunnell throws a pass against Washington during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
    4/8

    Washington jumps to huge lead, rolls past Arizona 44-27

    Arizona quarterback Grant Gunnell throws a pass against Washington during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
  • Washington's Sean McGrew (5) dives over teammate Victor Curne (79) to score against Arizona during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
    5/8

    Washington jumps to huge lead, rolls past Arizona 44-27

    Washington's Sean McGrew (5) dives over teammate Victor Curne (79) to score against Arizona during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
  • Washington's Puka Nacua left, is chased by Arizona's Lorenzo Burns (2) and Jaydin Young (37) on Nacua's 65-yard touchdown pass reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
    6/8

    Washington jumps to huge lead, rolls past Arizona 44-27

    Washington's Puka Nacua left, is chased by Arizona's Lorenzo Burns (2) and Jaydin Young (37) on Nacua's 65-yard touchdown pass reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Washington's Edefuan Ulofoshio, right, knocks the ball away from Arizona quarterback Grant Gunnell during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
    7/8

    Washington jumps to huge lead, rolls past Arizona 44-27

    Washington's Edefuan Ulofoshio, right, knocks the ball away from Arizona quarterback Grant Gunnell during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
  • Washington quarterback Dylan Morris drops back to pass against Arizona during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
    8/8

    Washington jumps to huge lead, rolls past Arizona 44-27

    Washington quarterback Dylan Morris drops back to pass against Arizona during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Washington players run from a purple cloud onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Arizona, in a stadium empty of spectators Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Arizona's Stanley Berryhill III (86) catches a 30-yard pass in the end zone for a touchdown as Washington's Julius Irvin defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin looks up at the scoreboard during a timeout in the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Washington on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Arizona quarterback Grant Gunnell throws a pass against Washington during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Washington's Sean McGrew (5) dives over teammate Victor Curne (79) to score against Arizona during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Washington's Puka Nacua left, is chased by Arizona's Lorenzo Burns (2) and Jaydin Young (37) on Nacua's 65-yard touchdown pass reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Washington's Edefuan Ulofoshio, right, knocks the ball away from Arizona quarterback Grant Gunnell during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Washington quarterback Dylan Morris drops back to pass against Arizona during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
TIM BOOTH (AP Sports Writer)
·4 min read

SEATTLE (AP) -- Four plays into his second game as Washington's head coach Jimmy Lake put to rest any worry about not being aggressive enough.

Running a successful fake punt at their own 31-yard line was a bold early decision and what became the start of a huge night for the Huskies.

''We said way back in December 2019 that we were going to be aggressive and we we're going to attack in all three phases,'' Lake said.

Washington did attack on Saturday night, with Dylan Morris throwing for 230 yards and two touchdowns, and three different running backs finding the end zone in the Huskies' 44-27 win over Arizona.

Washington (2-0) was thoroughly dominant, jumping to a 24-0 halftime lead and led 37-0 before Arizona finally found the end zone early in the fourth quarter. For a while, it appeared the Huskies could be in line to post their first Pac-12 shutout since a 30-0 win over Washington State in the 2009 Apple Cup, but the Wildcats feasted on Washington's backup defense in the fourth quarter.

While the Huskies defense stifled the Wildcats for three quarters, it was Morris and the Washington offense that showed efficiency and explosiveness that was absent in last week's opening win over Oregon State.

It started on the opening drive - after the fake punt - when Morris hit Puka Nacua on a 65-yard catch-and-run touchdown. He added a 20-yard TD pass to Cade Otton midway through the third quarter to give the Huskies a 37-0 lead. And in between, the Huskies got TD runs from Kamari Pleasant, Sean McGrew and Richard Newton.

Newton added a second TD early in the fourth quarter on a 54-yard run.

''When you're able to pepper a defense with fresh guys over and over and over, behind a massive offensive line, that's a good recipe to get some rush yards and wear people out,'' Lake said.

Morris finished 15-of-25 passing and his numbers would have been significantly higher if not for a handful of dropped passes. His TD strike to Nacua was his first career TD pass, but his favorite target was Otton. The Huskies talented tight end had a career-high seven catches for 100 yards.

''We're just going to what we can to be an efficient offense, to be an explosive offense,'' Otton said.

Arizona (0-2) lost its ninth straight game dating back to last season - a streak that started with a home loss to Washington - and took a step back from last week's loss to USC.

The same offense that rolled up more than 400 total yards and scored 30 points on the Trojans managed just 66 yards through three quarters against Washington. Arizona didn't have a pass play longer than 14 yards until a 30-yard TD catch by Stanley Berryhill III early in the fourth quarter. For the first three quarters, Arizona averaged just 1.8 yards per play.

''The way things started off, it kind of snowballed from there,'' Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin said. ''There's no doubt that this is a good football team we played tonight. But coming off last week, it's disappointing. We've got to coach better. We've got to handle situations on the road. All those things. That's where we are.''

Arizona quarterback Grant Gunnell was 27 of 39 for 259 yards and three touchdowns, almost all of those numbers coming in the fourth quarter against Washington's reserves. He was sacked five times, twice by Zion Tupuola-Fetui.

''I just loosened up. I was uptight, looking at the D-line through the first three quarters and that kind of screwed us as an offense as a whole. That's on me. So that's probably what changed the most,'' Gunnell said.

Gary Brightwell was held to 55 yards rushing after having 112 last week against USC. The Wildcats finished with just 72 yards rushing as a team.

APPLE CUP QUESTION

Lake said he had not heard of any changes for the upcoming week after Washington State's game at Stanford was canceled due to COVID-19 cases with the Cougars. Lake said his staff has already started prepping for the Cougars and would ramp up the preparations on Sunday.

''First thing in the morning, all sights, all focus is on the Apple Cup.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Arizona: The Wildcats would be very happy to avoid any trips to the state of Washington in the near future. In their last four games at Washington and at Washington State, the Wildcats have been outscored 231-65.

Washington: The Huskies continued to use their stable of running backs. Four different running backs had at least six carries and Washington had 233 yards rushing. Newton led the way with 81 yards thanks to his breakaway run in the fourth quarter. Pleasant had six carries for 43 yards and Cameron Davis had 40 yards on six carries.

UP NEXT

Arizona: The Wildcats will travel to UCLA next Saturday.

Washington: The Huskies are scheduled to face rival Washington State in the Apple Cup next Friday.

---

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Latest Stories

  • Illinois pulls off the most awkwardly hilarious fake punt of the season

    Blake Hayes got an easy first down. It just took a while because of his circuitous route.

  • Gordon Hayward's wife, Robyn, reflects on time in Boston on Instagram

    Gordon Hayward's wife, Robyn, shared some thoughts about the family's time in Boston after hearing they're headed to Charlotte.

  • Five possible Warriors trade targets to help offset loss of Klay Thompson

    Some familiar names could be on the Warriors' radar to help fill the Klay Thompson void.

  • NBA free agency: How the Lakers' roster is taking shape

    A look at how the Lakers' roster is shaping up during the start of free agency.

  • Gordon Hayward's massive Hornets contract has NBA Twitter stunned

    NBA Twitter had some thoughts about Michael Jordan's Hornets shelling out $120 million for a 30-year-old Gordon Hayward.

  • 7 reasons the Saints starting Taysom Hill is taking the NFL by storm

    The New Orleans Saints are starting Taysom Hill at quarterback against the Atlanta Falcons instead of Jameis Winston in relief of Drew Brees.

  • FOX NFL Sunday cast knocked out of studio for Week 11

    Sunday’s pregame shows on FOX will look a lot different than usual. FOX has announced that the regular FOX NFL Sunday cast will not appear in studio tomorrow, “[i]n accordance with CDC guidance, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health safety guidelines — and out of an abundance of caution for our team — Sunday’s [more]

  • Rob Pelinka's ego not getting in the way of LeBron's team-building clout

    At James’ other stops, the men in charge used to bristle at the notion that the best player actually ran things, sometimes making moves without his blessing or even his outright wishes — perhaps out of resentment or traditional basketball norms.

  • 3 teams that could make sense for John Wall trade

    With Washington Wizards point guard John Wall reportedly requesting a trade, here are the top three options we can suggest.

  • Watch: Purdue loses to Minnesota on the worst pass interference call ever

    Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm was livid after his team lost to Minnesota on the worst pass interference call we've ever seen.

  • NFL Rumors: Joe Judge, ex-Patriots assistants have 'openly denigrated' Tom Brady's abilities

    Giants head coach Joe Judge and other Patriots assistants reportedly have "openly denigrated" the abilities of Tom Brady.

  • NBA free agency: How Montrezl Harrell joining Lakers affects Warriors

    The gap between the Warriors and Lakers might become a chasm with Los Angeles adding Harrell.

  • Rajon Rondo bids farewell to Lakers, agrees to Hawks deal

    Rajon Rondo took to Instagram on Saturday to thank the Lakers and their fans for supporting him in L.A. He's now heading to Atlanta on a two-year contract..

  • UFC 255 results: Valentina Shevchenko continues to dominate flyweight division

    UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko passed a strong test from Jennifer Maia at UFC 255 on Saturday in Las Vegas. Though Maia was tough and pressed Shevchenko, the champion proved why she is considered one fo the top fighters on the planet. Shevchenko has been stellar during her UFC tenure. Though she lost one time – to Liz Carmouche – prior to stepping into the Octagon, the only fighter to whom she has lost under the UFC banner has been Amanda Nunes, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters of all time. Shevchenko looked sharp with her hands early, but surprisingly clinched and tossed Maia to her back in the opening minute of the opening round. Maia did a good job of trying to tie up Shevchenko’s arms, but couldn’t stop the peppering punches and punishing elbows. She did, however, manage to escape with little damage. Shevchenko clinched and took Maia to the canvas as soon as round two opened, but the challenger immediately escaped to her feet and put Shevchenko up against the fence. Shevchenko tried to fight her way out, but Maia eventually put her on the canvas. Round two was a strong frame for Maia, who worked from inside Shevchenko’s half guard and full guard for the remainder fo the round, controlling position on the champion. Having spent much of the second frame on her back, Shevchenko went head hunting in round three. She landed a few sharp shots in the early moments of the frame before Maia briefly put her back to the fence.  Shevchenko escaped and went back to her sharp shooting, landing a head kick followed a short time later with a blistering punch combination. Having stung Maia, Shevchenko clinched and again dragged her to the canvas.  The champion went to work from half guard, but Maia used her jiu-jitsu skills to work the fight back to standing, and once again pinned Shevchenko to the fence.  In the final 10 seconds of round three, Shevchenko scored another takedown, likely doing enough to secure the round. Heading into the fourth frame, it appeared that Shevchenko was likely up 29-28 on the scorecards. Blood dripping from the noses of both women, Shevchenko stung early with a hard left hand to open the fourth round. Finding her distance, Shevchenko landed several more shots in the first two minutes of the round. Maia answered with a solid right hand, but Shevchenko clinched and put Maia on her back again, quickly pinning her against the fence. Shevchenko put her fist in Maia’s face and planted shoulder punches until she could advance to more of a top position, although still in Maia’s half guard. It was another strong round for Shevchenko, who had Maia needing a finish to win the fight heading into the final round. Shevchenko stuck Maia with a jab, but missed with a spinning backfist, finding her back up against the fence. She quickly reversed and escaped, however, once again sticking her jab in Maia’s face. Maia powered forward, only to face a Shevchenko blitz of punches. Weathering the storm, Maia clinched and pressed Shevchenko into the fence. The champ escaped again, hurting Maia with another punch combination. Holding her ground, Maia’s face was covered with blood, as Shevchenko continued to fire with her arsenal of punches and kicks. Maia wasn’t backing down, but didn’t have an answer for Shevchenko’s stellar striking. Maia snuck in the occasional power shot, but wore evidence of Shevchenko’s punches and elbows on her face. The judges saw the fight unanimously, 49-46 on all three scorecards, for the champ. The victory was Shevchenko’s fourth UFC flyweight title defense, keeping her in the rarified air as one of the greatest fighters on the planet. TRENDING > Invicta FC 43 highlights: Kayla Harrison wins in brutal fashion “I am glad it went five rounds. After a long layoff, I needed to feel the spirit of the fight,” Shevchenko said after the fight, acknowledging that she had suffered a medial collateral ligament (MCL) injury earlier in the year that required surgery. “It was MCL. It was surgery. So we just took a little bit extra months to make sure (it was fully healed).” With the victory over Maia, Shevchenko could be on target to next defend her belt against Jessica Andrade, who recently supplanted Kaitlyn Chookagian as the No. 1 contender in the UFC women’s flyweight division.

  • Illinois with tremendous social-media shot at Nebraska after routing Cornhuskers

    Illinois drubbed Nebraska on the field and added to the insult via Twitter

  • Rumor: Lakers among teams expected to pursue Bogan Bogdanovic

    Teams interested in poaching Giannis Antetokounmpo want to make sure Bogdanovic doesn't end up in Milwaukee anyway.

  • Tristan Thompson agrees to deal with Boston Celtics

    Thompson spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The former fourth overall pick has averaged 9.4 points and 8.7 rebounds for his career.

  • College football takeaways: Jim Harbaugh's failings still on full display despite last-gasp win over Rutgers

    Michigan survived another embarrassing loss thanks to a missed field goal in OT, but it still managed to lose by winning. Its season is lost and the Wolverines look listless and without direction under Harbaugh.

  • Iowa beats Penn State; Nittany Lions 0-5 for first time

    Spencer Petras smiled and admitted he's not the strongest runner when he has the football in his hands. Petras completed 18 of 28 passes for 186 yards and ran for a late touchdown to lead Iowa to its third straight win and first at Beaver Stadium since 2009. The Hawkeyes (3-2, 3-2 Big Ten) got a combined 179 rushing yards and three touchdowns from Mekhi Sargent and Tyler Goodson, who ran through wide-open lanes and cut around missed tackles to snap Iowa's six-game losing streak in the series.

  • Fantasy Football Week 11: Players to start or sit

    Here's your Week 11 fantasy football lineup advice courtesy of Dalton Del Don, with sit-start tips for every game.