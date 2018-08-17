Washington-Jets game had good helmet rule calls and a bad helmet rule call

The Thursday night games between Washington and the Jets had, somewhat surprisingly, no fights. It also had three examples of incidents involving the league’s rules regarding helmet use.

Two were good. One call was bad (or, at best, a correct interpretation of an overly broad rule).

The good calls both came against Jets linebacker Frankie Luvu, a long shot to make the 53-man roster.

In the first half, Luvu blasted Washington quarterback Colt McCoy with a helmet to the chest. It was called roughing the passer, but it also could have been deemed a violation of the rule against lowering the helmet and initiating contact with it.

In the second half, Luvu dove helmet first into Washington running back Martez Carter in the third quarter. It was correctly called a foul, and it’s the kind of hit the league needs to get out of the game.

The bad call came in the fourth quarter. Washington defensive back Fish Smithson drew a flag while trying to tackle Jets receiver ArDarius Stewart. After a conference of the officials (which may have ended with one of them saying, “Screw it, it’s only the preseason”), it was announced that Smithson had committed a foul.

The replay showed that the helmet contact occurred only because Stewart dropped his helmet into the path of Smithson’s helmet. Silly as it sounds, that could become a coaching point in some cities. No different than encouraging a batter to take a plunking or a basketball player to absorb a charge, offensive players could be taught to ensure that they take a blow from a helmet, and the 15 yards that go along with it.

Said ESPN’s Joe Tessitore of the Smithson call, choosing his words carefully while calling his first NFL game, “I don’t know that that falls in line with what we’ve been seeing a lot in the examples of what they’re trying to enforce.”

Story Continues

ESPN’s Booger McFarland was less tactful: “That was a little shaky there, Joe.”

Too many of these calls are more than a little shaky. And the NFL has only 20 days to shake out the kinks.