Washington, Jeffcoat headline Arkansas’ Players of the Game vs Ole Miss

Arkansas was better than it was against Texas A&M.

Better wasn’t enough.

The Razorbacks fell against No. 16 Ole Miss on Saturday, 27-20, as one big issue continued and countered several good individual efforts for Arkansas.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson did everything he could considering he was sacked five times and Arkansas’ running backs were limited to 25 yards on 12 carries.

Ty Washington was his favorite target as the redshirt freshman tight end caught two touchdown passes.

Cam Little chipped in with a 56-yard field goal, as well.

Defensively, Trajan Jeffcoat looked the part of his All-SEC self from three years ago.

And Jayden Johnson was the first Arkansas player not named Jaheim Thomas to lead the Hogs in tackles in a game.

Those efforts will be largely forgotten because of the loss, but like every week, we name our Arkansas Players of the Game. Check out more details below.

Offense: KJ Jefferson (Editor E. Wayne)

Jefferson’s haters – yes, they’re real – will bag on him for his two interceptions. But the man threw for 252 yards and two touchdowns. Arkansas isn’t that close without him.

Offense: Ty Washington (Contributors Derek Oxford and Connor Goodson)

Ty Washington officially broke out last year against Kansas when he caught a touchdown pass in Arkansas’ bowl game. But Saturday’s effort – seven catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns – was the stuff of a future star.

Offense: Cam Little (Contributor Steve Andrews)

Little kicked a 26-yard and a 56-yarder to keep Arkansas around late into the game. He appears as destined as ever to become the Razorbacks best kicker in history.

Defense: Trajan Jeffcoat (Wayne, Oxford, Andrews)

Jeffcoat has been Arkansas’ most consistent defensive end in his first season from Missouri. He had four tackles, including three for-loss, with one sack.

Defense: Jayden Johnson (Goodson)

Johnson’s 11 tackles were the team lead. Technically, they were tied for the team lead with Thomas. But Johnson played his best game of the season, so he gets the nod this go-around.

