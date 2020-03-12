Washington is latest team to pull coaching and scouting staffs off road in response to coronavirus

While several NFL teams are still carrying on with business at usual, on Thursday Washington became the third team in the league to officially ground its coaching and scouting staffs.

Washington tweeted out a brief statement credited to franchise owner Dan Snyder which said, “Due to health and travel concerns surrounding COVID-19 [the] Redskins have informed all coaches and scouts to suspend all travel until further notice.”

This is prime time for pro days on college campuses around the country, so Washington won’t have personnel at any that happen going forward.

On Wednesday, Yahoo Sports reported that the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles had grounded their coaching and scouting staffs for the same reason.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera and the rest of the teams coaching and scouting staff will not travel until further notice. (AP/Charlie Neibergall)