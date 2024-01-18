Washington IOL Parker Brailsford set to take official visit to Alabama

According to BamaOnLine, Washington interior offensive lineman Parker Brailsford will be taking an official visit to Alabama this weekend. Brailsford will be one of four official visitors on campus this weekend. He joins 2024 edge rusher Noah Carter, 2024 wide receiver Ryan Williams, and Washington cornerback transfer Jabbar Muhammad.

Brailsford was a part of an offensive line unit that won the 2023 Joe Moore Award. He started in all 15 games for the Huskies this past season. The Arizona native made two starts at right guard and 13 starts at the center position.

Following the season, Brailsford was named an All-PAC-12 Second Team selection. It is also worth noting that he was a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Award.

Alabama has lost multiple offensive linemen to the NCAA transfer portal this offseason. One of which included former Alabama starting center Seth McLaughlin. Adding Brailsford could be viewed as an upgrade considering he was a part of a Huskies offensive line that won the most prestigious award given to a specific offensive line unit, the Joe Moore Award.

NEWS: Washington transfer OT Parker Brailsford is planning to visit Alabama, @BOL_On3 reports. Brailsford started all 15 games this season for the Huskies. He is the 3rd-best available transfer, per @On3sports https://t.co/Kg6pNcZF8n pic.twitter.com/ciGfen8aZh — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal_) January 18, 2024

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire