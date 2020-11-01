Washington 'intent on keeping' Ryan Kerrigan before deadline, per new report

Washington 'intent on keeping' Kerrigan before deadline, per report originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Considering the Washington Football Team selected first-round pass rushers in the last two NFL Drafts, it might make sense to move a veteran player at the same position in advance of Tuesday's trade deadline.

Don't expect that to happen though.

A new report from NFL Network said that Washington is "intent on keeping" veteran pass rusher Ryan Kerrigan with the team because of his importance to the organization.

That adds up as Kerrigan is Washington's all-time sack leader and has been a face of the franchise for the last decade. Until an injury last season, Kerrigan had started every single game since he was drafted in 2011. He's also been active in charity work throughout the D.C. area for years and is said to be a favorite of team owner Dan Snyder.

Kerrigan has not been playing much this year, however, as the organization is building their defense around 2019 first-rounder Montez Sweat and 2020 first-rounder Chase Young. Both young players have been tremendous too, which validates the decision to keep Kerrigan largely on the bench.

When Kerrigan has been on the field though he's been effective.

In Washington's last two games, Kerrigan has logged two sacks in just 23 defensive snaps. That's wild efficiency.

Beyond Kerrigan's impact to the organization, a trade is also hard to evaluate.

He will be a free agent in 2021, so another team is really just trading for a 10-game window. What's that worth? And if that's only worth a 6th-round pick, wouldn't Washington rather just keep him?

One player that Washington would like to trade is Ryan Anderson.

A third-round pick in 2017, Anderson has never quite panned out in Washington. He's been solid in spots, but he seems a bit too slow to be a true NFL pass rusher and a bit too small to be a true NFL linebacker.

NFL Network reported that Washington is "open" to dealing Anderson but it's hard to know what his market will look like either.

Kerrigan is 32 but has four sacks this season.

Anderson is 26 but has zero sacks this season.

Additionally, Anderson is also in the last year of his contract, so a team would be looking at a similar rental with far less production.