Washington has insisted it won't trade Trent Williams, per reports

The Washington Redskins have insisted they won't trade left tackle Trent Williams, even as the seven-time Pro-Bowler continues his contract holdout, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Not taking trade calls on Trent. Yet. https://t.co/6M6lxmo3A6 — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 13, 2019

Williams, arguably the team's best player, still hasn't reported to the Redskins. And, according to sources, probably won't return to Washington at all. At a time when Washington could start to seriously consider trading the tackle, the team just won't (at least for the time being).

But the Redskins have had to make roster changes in order to prepare for a season without Williams. That included signing veteran left tackle Donald Penn at the beginning of training camp.

