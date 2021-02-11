Washington has 'inquired' about Derek Carr this offseason, per report

Washington has 'inquired' about Carr this offseason, per report originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Even with Taylor Heinicke back on a two-year extension, there's a very good chance the Washington Football Team is not done when it comes to addressing its quarterback situation.

With Heinicke's future determined, Ron Rivera now has to make a decision about Kyle Allen, who's an exclusive-rights free agent, and Alex Smith, who'll likely need a contract adjustment if he wants to remain with the franchise.

And, hello, there's the never-ending speculation about whether they can bring in another established option to either compete for the starting job or take it over immediately upon arriving.

Per a Thursday report, they've researched one name this offseason that is productive enough to pull off the latter.

In his mailbag article for SI.com, league insider Albert Breer answered a question (which was sent in before Heinicke's official return) from one reader about where Washington can go at the position by saying this:

I think the Football Team will still continue aggressively looking at just about everything. They offered a first-rounder and third-rounder for Stafford, a haul close to what Carolina was willing to give up for him. And they’ve inquired on [Derek] Carr—who, to this point, has not been made available by the Raiders.

Breer later mentioned that "it's pretty easy" to see the organization as one that may choose to trade up in this April's draft, but let's stick with Carr.

While it's unclear when exactly the Burgundy and Gold contacted Las Vegas about their No. 1 QB, it's also unlikely that Heinicke's secured status will affect their interest. If they could envision Carr as their answer before giving the playoff hero his deal, they still will have that evaluation. Heinicke was incredible in one January game, while Carr has been reliable-to-quite useful for seven seasons.

Story continues

The two things to really consider are 1) What does "inquired" entail? and 2) Will the Raiders ever put Carr on the trading block?

Washington could've called the Raiders to check in on Carr and hung up 30 seconds later, or they could've talked for 30 minutes about possible swaps. That just isn't known yet. Also, those distinctions won't matter unless Carr is actually someone his current employer wants to move.

So, not a ton can be made about this update. However, with how Washington pursued Stafford, it's not outlandish to conclude that they'd push just as hard, if not harder, for Carr, who's younger than the now-Ram and also represents a serious upgrade to what the club has in its quarterback room.

Download and subscribe to the Washington Football Talk podcast