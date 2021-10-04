Washington injury updates for Brandon Scherff, Logan Thomas

The Washington Football Team picked up their second win on the field Sunday but paid a potentially steep price for that win.

The first injury for Washington on Sunday was to tight end Logan Thomas. Thomas injured his hamstring early in the game and was ruled out. Thomas appeared to be in severe pain and tossed his helmet when he got to the sideline.

After the game, head coach Ron Rivera said it was indeed Thomas’s hamstring but did not have a timeline. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Monday that Thomas will be “week-to-week.”

Another major injury concern for Washington is All-Pro right guard Brandon Scherff. Scherff left Sunday’s game with a leg injury and immediately went into the locker room. Schefter said on Monday that Scherff suffered a sprained MCL and is likely out 2-3 weeks.

WFT Pro-Bowl guard Brandon Scherff suffered a sprained MCL during Sunday’s win over Atlanta that is considered a likely 2-3 week injury, per source. TE Logan Thomas suffered a hamstring injury Sunday that is expected to leave him week to week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2021

This news comes on the heels of Ian Rapoport’s earlier report that Washington feared linebacker Jon Bostic suffered a ‘serious’ pec injury.

Wide receivers Cam Sims and Dyami Brown both left Sunday’s game with injuries and did not return. Running back Antonio Gibson also left the game with what appeared to be a rib injury. Cornerback Torry McTyer was injured in the final play of the game.

Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen left the game at one point but did return.

Washington has depth at guard in Wes Schweitzer. Schweitzer was Washington’s left guard last season. Washington lost former draft pick Wes Martin, from the practice squad when the Giants signed him to their active roster.

Veteran Ricky Seals-Jones will become Washington’s No. 1 tight end in the absence of Thomas. Rookie John Bates will also see more playing time. Washington could also activate Sammis Reyes on game day.

This is undoubtedly a long list of injuries for Washington, and we’ll keep you posted here throughout the week.