Washington inactive players vs. Seahawks

The Washington Football Team announced their Week 12 inactive list for the Monday Night Football game against the Seattle Seahawks from FedEx Field, and it contained some good news.

First, the inactives: Wide receivers Dax Milne and Antonio Gandy-Golden, cornerback Corn Elder, center Tyler Larsen, defensive end Bunmi Rotimi and tight end Ricky Seals-Jones.

A notable name missing from the inactive list is wide receiver Curtis Samuel. Samuel, who has missed all but two games this season with a groin injury, will play vs. Seattle, although he will be on a “pitch count” per head coach Ron Rivera.

With Samuel expected to play, quarterback Taylor Heinicke will finally have his full complement of weapons. Tight end Logan Thomas will also play, after being activated from injured reserve earlier on Monday.

Washington has won two consecutive games and could move into the No. 7 — and final — playoff spot in the NFC with a win over the Seahawks. Seattle enters Monday night’s game on a two-game losing streak.