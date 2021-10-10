Washington inactive players vs. Saints

The Washington Football Team has released its inactive list before Sunday’s Week 5 game against the New Orleans Saints, and there are no real surprises:

Wide receivers Dyami Brown and Cam Sims, tight end Jace Sternberger, guard Brandon Scherff, cornerback Danny Johnson and defensive end Shaka Toney make up the list.

One item of note, this means tight end Sammis Reyes is active for the first time in his NFL career, which makes history. Reyes will be the first Chilean player in NFL history.

Toney is the only regular inactive, as Brown, Sims and Scherff are out with injuries, while Johnson was promoted from the practice squad and Sternberger was signed this week to give Washington depth at tight end.

The Saints also released their inactive players for Week 5, which includes two starting offensive linemen out due to injury.