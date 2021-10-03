Washington inactive players vs. Falcons

The Washington Football Team has released their inactive list for Sunday’s Week 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles, wide receiver Dax Milne, tight end Sammis Reyes, cornerback Benjamin St-Juste and defensive end Shaka Toney are Washington’s inactive list for Sunday.

St-Juste is on this list as he missed practice last week due to an injury he suffered at some point in the loss to the Bills. St-Juste was checked out during the game and cleared to return. However, he felt worse when the team returned to practice and was placed in concussion protocol.

With St-Juste out, veteran cornerback Darryl Roberts is active for the first time this season and will likely split time with Torry McTyer in St-Juste’s role.

Milne is inactive for the first time this season with the return of wide receiver Curtis Samuel from injured reserve.