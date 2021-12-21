Washington inactive players vs. Eagles

The Washington Football Team announced its Week 15 inactive list ahead of their Tuesday evening game at Philadelphia. The list contained a pair of surprises.

Here’s the list:

WR Curtis Samuel

DE James Smith-Williams

DT Tim Settle

TE Sammis Reyes

WR Antonio Gandy-Golden

Settle and Smith-Williams recently cleared COVID-19 protocols and were activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Settle was activated before the 4:00 p.m ET deadline and flew to Philadelphia to arrive in time for the game.

So, it’s a surprise to see Settle inactive unless his conditioning is an issue. Smith-Williams is another surprise. The second-year defensive end took over as a starter once Chase Young was lost for the season and missed last wee’s game vs. Cowboys. If he’s healthy, it’s a curious decision by Washington coach Ron Rivera.

It does help the WFT that Montez Sweat is back and active for the game.

Reyes also cleared COVID protocols, but he was dealing with a concussion and ruled out. Fortunately for Washington, tight end Ricky Seals-Jones is active, giving the WFT two solid options at tight end, along with rookie John Bates.

Curtis Samuel will miss his ninth game of the season. Washington placed running back J.D. McKissic on injured reserve earlier Tuesday, which was a bit of a surprise. Why not place McKissic on IR sooner?