Washington inactive players vs. Buccaneers

The Washington Football Team announced their inactive list for the Week 10 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from FedEx Field.

Wide receivers Curtis Samuel and Antonio Gandy-Golden, and cornerbacks Corn Elder and Benjamin St-Juste are Washington’s inactives.

This is the seventh game Samuel has missed in 2021, due to an injured groin. Samuel recently had a second opinion on the injury but head coach Ron Rivera intends to exhaust all options before placing Samuel on season-ending injured reserve.

St-Juste was added to the injury list on Thursday which, at the time, was described as an illness. On Friday, it was revealed that St-Juste was in concussion protocol and would miss Week 10. The rookie from Minnesota had been playing well as of late.

Gandy-Golden has spent the season between the practice squad and the active roster. Elder was signed off Carolina’s practice squad on Oct. 13 to provide cornerback depth after injuries to Torry McTyer and Darryl Roberts.