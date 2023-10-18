Washington Huskies schedule: TV, streaming, odds and how to watch game vs. ASU

The Washington Huskies (6-0) are fresh off a phenomenal win over conference rival Oregon. Although they only moved up one spot to No. 5 in the Coaches Poll this week, the Huskies are looking to stay hot and keep themselves in position to earn a College Football Playoff bid.

This week, they get last-place Arizona State (1-5). Although it should be an easy win, there is a lot to lose if the Huskies don't put their best foot forward. Here's how to watch.

How to watch Arizona State vs. Washington:

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Where: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Time: 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT

TV: Fox Sports 1

Stream: FuboTV

Injury News:

Washington:

Name Position Injury Status Jalen McMillan WR Leg Questionable Germie Bernard WR Ankle Questionable

Arizona State:

Name Position Injury Status DeCarlos Brooks RB Undisclosed Questionable Isaia Glass OL Ankle Questionable George Hart III RB Foot Questionable Drew Pyne QB Leg Questionable

The Huskies are favorites to defeat the Sun Devils, according to the BetMGM NFL odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023.

Betting odds, as of Tuesday afternoon:

Spread: Washington (-26.5)

Moneyline: Washington (-5000); Arizona State (+180)

Over/under: 58.5

Schedule:

*all times Pacific

Washington:

Sep. 2 v. Boise State: W 56-19 FINAL

Sep. 9 v. Tulsa: W 43-10 FINAL

Sep. 16 @ Michigan State: W 41-7 FINAL

Sep. 23 v. Cal: W 59-32 FINAL

Sep. 30 @ Arizona: W 31-24 FINAL

Oct. 14 v. Oregon: W 36-33 FINAL

Oct. 21 v. Arizona State - 7:30 pm

Oct. 28 @ Stanford - 4 pm

Nov. 4 @ #16 USC - TBD

Nov. 11 v. #14 Utah - TBD

Nov. 18 @ #13 Oregon State - TBD

Nov. 25 v. Washington State - TBD

Arizona State:

August 31 v. Southern Utah: W 24-21 FINAL

Sep. 9 v. Oklahoma State: L 27-15 FINAL

Sep. 16 v. Fresno State: L 29-0 FINAL

Sep. 23 v. #16 USC: L 42-28 FINAL

Sep. 30 @ Cal: L 24-21 FINAL

Oct. 7 v. Colorado: L 27-24 FINAL

Oct. 21 @ #5 Washington - 7:30 pm

Oct. 28 v. Washington State - 5 pm

Nov. 4 @ #14 Utah - TBD

Nov. 11 @ #25 UCLA - TBD

Nov. 18 v. #11 Oregon - TBD

Nov. 25 v. Arizona - TBD

College Football: Scores, odds, and predictions

