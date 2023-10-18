Washington Huskies schedule: TV, streaming, odds and how to watch game vs. ASU
The Washington Huskies (6-0) are fresh off a phenomenal win over conference rival Oregon. Although they only moved up one spot to No. 5 in the Coaches Poll this week, the Huskies are looking to stay hot and keep themselves in position to earn a College Football Playoff bid.
This week, they get last-place Arizona State (1-5). Although it should be an easy win, there is a lot to lose if the Huskies don't put their best foot forward. Here's how to watch.
How to watch Arizona State vs. Washington:
When: Saturday, October 21, 2023
Where: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium
Time: 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT
TV: Fox Sports 1
Stream: FuboTV
Injury News:
Washington:
Name
Position
Injury
Status
Jalen McMillan
WR
Leg
Questionable
Germie Bernard
WR
Ankle
Questionable
Arizona State:
Name
Position
Injury
Status
DeCarlos Brooks
RB
Undisclosed
Questionable
Isaia Glass
OL
Ankle
Questionable
George Hart III
RB
Foot
Questionable
Drew Pyne
QB
Leg
Questionable
College Football Week 7: Huskies vs. Sun Devils lines, betting trends
The Huskies are favorites to defeat the Sun Devils, according to the BetMGM NFL odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023.
Betting odds, as of Tuesday afternoon:
Spread: Washington (-26.5)
Moneyline: Washington (-5000); Arizona State (+180)
Over/under: 58.5
Schedule:
*all times Pacific
Washington:
Sep. 2 v. Boise State: W 56-19 FINAL
Sep. 9 v. Tulsa: W 43-10 FINAL
Sep. 16 @ Michigan State: W 41-7 FINAL
Sep. 23 v. Cal: W 59-32 FINAL
Sep. 30 @ Arizona: W 31-24 FINAL
Oct. 14 v. Oregon: W 36-33 FINAL
Oct. 21 v. Arizona State - 7:30 pm
Oct. 28 @ Stanford - 4 pm
Nov. 4 @ #16 USC - TBD
Nov. 11 v. #14 Utah - TBD
Nov. 18 @ #13 Oregon State - TBD
Nov. 25 v. Washington State - TBD
Arizona State:
August 31 v. Southern Utah: W 24-21 FINAL
Sep. 9 v. Oklahoma State: L 27-15 FINAL
Sep. 16 v. Fresno State: L 29-0 FINAL
Sep. 23 v. #16 USC: L 42-28 FINAL
Sep. 30 @ Cal: L 24-21 FINAL
Oct. 7 v. Colorado: L 27-24 FINAL
Oct. 21 @ #5 Washington - 7:30 pm
Oct. 28 v. Washington State - 5 pm
Nov. 4 @ #14 Utah - TBD
Nov. 11 @ #25 UCLA - TBD
Nov. 18 v. #11 Oregon - TBD
Nov. 25 v. Arizona - TBD
