Washington Huskies schedule: TV, streaming, odds and how to watch game vs. ASU

Jon Hoefling, USA TODAY
·2 min read
Fans hold up a sign after rushing the field after the game between the Washington Huskies and the Oregon Ducks during the second half at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.

The Washington Huskies (6-0) are fresh off a phenomenal win over conference rival Oregon. Although they only moved up one spot to No. 5 in the Coaches Poll this week, the Huskies are looking to stay hot and keep themselves in position to earn a College Football Playoff bid.

This week, they get last-place Arizona State (1-5). Although it should be an easy win, there is a lot to lose if the Huskies don't put their best foot forward. Here's how to watch.

How to watch Arizona State vs. Washington:

  • When: Saturday, October 21, 2023

  • Where: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

  • Time: 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT

  • TV: Fox Sports 1

  • Stream: FuboTV

Injury News:

Washington:

Name

Position

Injury

Status

Jalen McMillan

WR

Leg

Questionable

Germie Bernard

WR

Ankle

Questionable

Arizona State:

Name

Position

Injury

Status

DeCarlos Brooks

RB

Undisclosed

Questionable

Isaia Glass

OL

Ankle

Questionable

George Hart III

RB

Foot

Questionable

Drew Pyne

QB

Leg

Questionable

College Football Week 7: Huskies vs. Sun Devils lines, betting trends

The Huskies are favorites to defeat the Sun Devils, according to the BetMGM NFL odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023.

Betting odds, as of Tuesday afternoon:

  • Spread: Washington (-26.5)

  • Moneyline: Washington (-5000); Arizona State (+180)

  • Over/under: 58.5

Schedule:

*all times Pacific

Washington:

  • Sep. 2 v. Boise State: W 56-19 FINAL

  • Sep. 9 v. Tulsa: W 43-10 FINAL

  • Sep. 16 @ Michigan State: W 41-7 FINAL

  • Sep. 23 v. Cal: W 59-32 FINAL

  • Sep. 30 @ Arizona: W 31-24 FINAL

  • Oct. 14 v. Oregon: W 36-33 FINAL

  • Oct. 21 v. Arizona State - 7:30 pm

  • Oct. 28 @ Stanford - 4 pm

  • Nov. 4 @ #16 USC - TBD

  • Nov. 11 v. #14 Utah - TBD

  • Nov. 18 @ #13 Oregon State - TBD

  • Nov. 25 v. Washington State - TBD

Arizona State:

  • August 31 v. Southern Utah: W 24-21 FINAL

  • Sep. 9 v. Oklahoma State: L 27-15 FINAL

  • Sep. 16 v. Fresno State: L 29-0 FINAL

  • Sep. 23 v. #16 USC: L 42-28 FINAL

  • Sep. 30 @ Cal: L 24-21 FINAL

  • Oct. 7 v. Colorado: L 27-24 FINAL

  • Oct. 21 @ #5 Washington - 7:30 pm

  • Oct. 28 v. Washington State - 5 pm

  • Nov. 4 @ #14 Utah - TBD

  • Nov. 11 @ #25 UCLA - TBD

  • Nov. 18 v. #11 Oregon - TBD

  • Nov. 25 v. Arizona - TBD

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to watch Washington vs. Arizona State: TV: streaming, and odds