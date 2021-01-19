Washington Huskies reporter clowns Oregon Ducks for defensive coordinator search, then their DC leaves

Huskies reporter clowns Ducks for DC search, then Huskies DC leaves originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Oregon Ducks are in search of a defensive coordinator after Andy Avalos returned to his alma mater to be head coach of the Boise State Broncos.

They'll be looking for their fifth defensive coordinator since 2013 after former DC Nick Aliotti vacated that post after 15 seasons.

But that has apparently opened the Ducks up for criticism by a Washington Huskies reporter, whose attempt to throw shade at Oregon has failed miserably.

"For those who want to compare the University of Washington and Oregon football programs, stability in this area now rides with the Huskies," Mike Martin of SI.com wrote on January 12th. "Pete Kwiatkowski, who might have been hired by the Boise team had he shown any interest, remains the UW defensive coordinator."

Kwiatkowski, however, shows no interest in moving on after coming to Seattle from Boise State in 2014 as one of Chris Petersen's first Husky assistants hired. While the Ducks keep introducing new defensive coordinators, the UW gladly holds up Kwiatkowski and stability.

Mike Martin, SI.com

Well, on Tuesday, Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns reportedly hired Kwiatkowski as their defensive coordinator.

So...

Call it a knock on wood moment. Call it a jinx. Either way, this take really didn't age well and now there's egg on Martin's face for it.

Listen, it's part of the business. If coaches are any good, they often move through the ranks with advanced responsibilities at each stop and likely don't stick around very long.

As a current head coach of a program, it's almost an honor to have other programs pursue your assistants. It's a sign that you're doing things right.

The Internet is always on. The attempt to drag Oregon failed.

Now, the Ducks and Huskies will both be competing for a new defensive coordinator.