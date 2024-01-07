Washington Huskies relieved to have gotten past Texas as they prep for Michigan | Bohls

HOUSTON — Jim Harbaugh didn’t quite get the question. Understandably so.

The reporter asked if it was sort of a relief that his top-ranked Michigan team wasn’t going to have to face Texas and deal with the accompanying potential home-field advantage for the Longhorns in Monday’s game.

“I mean, I don’t know about relief,” a perplexed Wolverines head coach stammered. “That hasn’t been the word that’s popped in my head watching the film and watching the tape of the Washington Huskies. Relief has not been … that’s not the word that’s jumped in my mind.”

Now, undoubtedly the No. 3 Huskies were relieved that they — and not the Longhorns — are here preparing for the national championship game at NRG Stadium on Monday night.

Washington cornerback Elijah Jackson bats away the final pass of the game from Adonai Mitchell to secure the Sugar Bowl win for the Huskies.

They surely felt they had been spared the ignominy of being a victim of one of the great collapses in College Football Playoff history. But that wasn’t secured until Huskies cornerback Elijah Jackson used his 42-inch vertical leap to swat the desperation fourth-down pass away from Texas’ Adonai Mitchell on the final play of the game to seal the 37-31 win for Washington in the Sugar Bowl semifinal.

Huskies had their worries at the end of the Sugar Bowl

The Longhorns' failure to score from the 12- and 13-yard lines on four tries ended their otherwise spectacular 12-2 season. But all the Huskies noted that there were more than a few nervous moments because Washington couldn’t kill the clock in the fourth quarter and gave Texas one last chance to pull out the game.

Texas got Washington’s respect, but Washington got the win.

“It was definitely worrisome,” Huskies center Parker Brailsford said during media day Saturday. “Those last two drives, yeah, it was a little scary.”

More than a little scary.

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy sits in the end zone after the 37-31 loss to Washington in the Sugar Bowl on Monday night. The Huskies defense clamped down on the Longhorns' passing game.

Washington had clearly outplayed Texas the entire game and flirted with choking a 13-point fourth-quarter lead. And the game boiled down to a few simple outcomes.

Lining up the Longhorns' lines

Besides the brilliant performance from Heisman runner-up Michael Penix Jr. and his 430 yards passing, the Pac-12 champions basically won the game on their ability to neutralize Outland Trophy winner T’Vondre Sweat and teammate Byron Murphy and keep their quarterback upright and on their success in containing star receivers Xavier Worthy and Mitchell.

The Huskies’ offensive line validated its status as the best in college football — recipients of the Joe Moore Award — by holding the disruptive defensive interior of Sweat and Murphy to three tackles each, a half-tackle for a loss and zero sacks.

That line will face a different sort of animal Monday, going up against a Michigan defense that sacked Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe six times — five in the first half — to beat the Crimson Tide in overtime. Similarly, Washington put the heat on Texas’ Quinn Ewers constantly, and the redshirt sophomore was never in an offensive rhythm all night.

Brailsford hinted strongly that Sweat’s conditioning left much to be desired.

“Honestly, going up-tempo helped a lot, especially against T'Vondre,” Brailsford said. “He didn’t have the ability to keep up as well. Hey, he’s a great player, but we had a month to prepare for him. We used our speed to our advantage. And we used a lot of double teams on him. And Murphy’s a great player.

“I used my speed to my advantage. I’m smaller, but I'm still strong. Definitely used my leverage.”

Offensive guard Tony Fautanu added that the Washington offense remained in “attack mode” from the very outset of the game.

“I just got to think that the biggest thing that separates us is we're able to play as one and we're all making sure we're on the same page,” Fautau said. “We were just attacking them because on film we saw that these (Texas) guys are really good and make a lot of plays and are very disruptive. Our plan was to attack them and make sure we got them out of their game.”

That, they did.

Remembering the dramatic finish

Same for the Huskies defense, which played better than most thought was possible and came out tipping Ewers’ passes (at least five) and corralling all of the Texas receivers.

Ewers’ 56% completion rate was his second-lowest of the year as the pass rush and Washington’s coverage gave him fits.

“I felt like our defense always tries to come out on fire,” Jackson said. “Because we know our offense wants the ball. Our defense played with a great intensity, coming out hot and starting fast.”

Jackson also showed off his big-time ups as he skied several feet off the ground to deflect the ball from Mitchell and save the game for Washington.

When a reporter asked if he worried he might get whistled for pass interference because he was so tight with his coverage, he said, “I thought it was very, very clean. If the ref didn’t call it, it didn’t happen.”

Was Jackson surprised that Mitchell didn’t jump, given his great leaping ability and penchant for winning contested balls?

“No, no,” he said, “I think he was just trying to stay in bounds.”

Jackson said the Huskies knew that Worthy, a second-team All-American receiver, was a bit hobbled but credited his teammates’ tight coverage for limiting Worthy and Mitchell to six catches for 77 yards, the bulk of which came in the fourth quarter.

"I wouldn't say we double-teamed him (Worthy) a lot necessarily," Jackson said. "I would say that we knew certain tendencies and what they want to do. So I'll say our defensive coaches did a good job of putting us in the right position to make a play.”

ESPN GameDay host Rece Davis credited a fanatical effort by the Huskies, who also tinkered with their secondary all year long and started as many as five different players at free safety.

“I do know this, that this is not so much schematics,” Davis said. “People think they’re not good on defense, and they take it personally. With their safeties back, the people in front of them now aren’t worried about the back end. There’s just a real security and having those guys there. And that probably helped them in dealing with Mitchell.”

Washington finished with eight pass breakups overall while Texas managed just two. The Huskies also had three quarterback hurries. The Longhorns were credited with none as the Washington line was nearly flawless, and Penix showcased some runs — a few even by design — that perplexed the Horns.

Three of the pass breakups came courtesy of senior cornerback Jabbar Muhammad.

“We are a real physical team, not that Texas isn’t,” said Muhammad, a cousin of Texas freshman cornerback Malik Muhammad. “I don’t know if Worthy was hurt, but he was running real fast. I could sense they were getting frustrated.”

Muhammad sought out his Longhorn cousin and consoled him on the bench afterward.

“I just told him to keep his head up,” Jabbar said. “He played a hell of a game. He acted like he’s been there before.”

Texas, unfortunately as a team, did not. At least not lately.

The defense gave up nine explosive plays and allowed Washington to average almost 9 yards on first down. Ewers had almost as many incompletions (19) as completions (24), never was on the same page with his receivers and failed to find any rhythm.

Washington certainly looked like the better team.

“A lot of people seemed surprised after we beat Texas,” Fautanu said. “We weren’t.”

But a bit relieved.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Washington football team neutralized Longhorn stars